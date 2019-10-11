CORINTH - Two people on Tennessee's Most Wanted List were captured early Thursday morning in a Corinth industrial park.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said his department received a report that two fugitives considered armed and dangerous were possibly in Alcorn County. An additional report led authorities to the industrial park area off South Fulton Drive around 1 a.m. Oct. 10.
Rodney Wilson, 24, and Shelby Potts, 20, both of Paris, Tennessee, were arrested without incident. Wilson was wanted for attempted second degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. Potts is wanted for accessory after the fact.
Both are being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting return to Tennessee authorities.