OXFORD - A Tennessee man has been charged in connection with the Saturday theft of a wrecker.
Officials with Marquis Towing called Oxford police July 27 to report two people had stolen one of their vehicles. Later that morning, deputies with the Yalobusha County deputy sheriffs located and stopped the wrecker. The driver and passenger jumped out of the wreck and fled on foot but were apprehended later than afternoon.
Cameron Collins, 39, of Parrottsville, Tennessee, was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle. He was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond of $5,000 by justice court.
Since Collins was out on probation for a prior felony, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.