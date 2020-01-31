IUKA - Officers trying to arrest a woman on minor charges ended up arresting a man on felony drug charges.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs went to a Martha Lane house in Iuka to serve a misdemeanor arrest warrant on the woman who lives there. They confronted the woman and a man who was also at the residence. She was detained on the warrant.
When deputies checked the man, they discovered he was on probation in Tennessee for previous drug and burglary convictions. When they searched the man's car, they found a bag of methamphetamine.
Jason Lodes, 44, of Jackson, Tennessee was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Tishomingo County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
In addition to the warrant, the female was also charged with resisting arrest.