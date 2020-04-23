TUPELO • Ahead of likely moves by Gov. Tate Reeves to loosen some restrictions on movement and commerce next week, the capacity and speed of COVID-19 testing remains an area of focus for state government and healthcare providers.
A shelter-in-place order imposed by Mississippi’s governor will expire on Monday morning of next week, but Reeves has strongly emphasized that economic and social life will only gradually shift back to normal.
Testing will be key to how state government manages the speed of that shift. But the speed of the turnaround time for test results remains a key area for improvement.
“If we want to get ahead of outbreaks, we need to know what’s happening immediately,” said Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs at a Thursday press briefing.
Also speaking Thursday, Reeves touted Mississippi’s testing capacity thus far, by comparison to other states that have not received significant federal resources to boost testing. However, he acknowledged that some improvements still need to be made.
“We’re talking about how do we increase capacity for testing, we’re talking about how do we increase capacity for the ingredients that are needed for testing,” Reeves said.
Testing serves multiple functions as the state prepares to, in the words of the governor, “ease into” a reopening strategy.
On the one hand, it allows the state to continue the “identify and isolate” strategy that Reeves and Dobbs have touted in recent weeks: that is, find COVID-19 patients and isolate them and their contacts before wider transmission can occur.
Increased testing can also allow the state to monitor any uptick in cases as the normal activity resumes in gradual fashion.
A key frontier will be rapid testing, which can return results within 15 minutes to a healthcare provider collecting the samples from a patient.
Dobbs said access to these rapid tests is very limited right now, but the Health Department is prioritizing the hardest hit communities for access to the rapid testing resources that do exist.
However, beyond even traditional diagnostic testing, antibody testing has increasingly become a locus of discussion as state and federal leaders grapple with the task of safely rolling back closure orders intended to stem or slow the spread of COVID-19.
Antibody, or serological testing, is conducted on blood samples rather than nasal swabs and can identify whether someone has had a disease like COVID-19, even if the individual has recovered.
In a recent press briefing, Dobbs said these tests can be useful, but he was also cautious.
“As far as serology, there’s been a lot of excitement around serology, but also a lot of doubt,” Dobbs said Wednesday.
According to Dobbs, antibody testing is more useful as a surveillance tool than a diagnostic tool.
“It eventually will be able to say who probably had it in the past,” Dobbs said. “Serology is going to be a question mark moving forward, but a promising one.”
Recent antibody tests in New York City, California and abroad have suggested that COVID-19 is far more widespread than the numbers already known.
Random testing in New York City indicates that as many as one in five residents have already been infected by COVID-19, many of them without even knowing it.
Widespread infection rates would indicate that death rates are lower than would be indicated based upon the death rate of known cases. However, widespread infections would also indicate that non-symptomatic patients likely remain significant spreaders of the disease, and these patients are difficult to identify since they don’t know to seek testing and wouldn’t be prioritized for testing under current guidelines.
Widespread social distancing measures have, in part, been intended to help stem asymptomatic transmission by limiting the number of people such patients can potentially infect.