OXFORD • The man accused of killing a University of Mississippi coed entered a plea of not guilty Monday when formally charged with capital murder.
Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Fort Worth, Texas, appeared in Lafayette County Circuit Court Monday to be arraigned on the charge of capital murder. Theesfeld said little during the brief court appearance. His attorney Tony Farese said to the judge, "He pleads not guilty."
The now-suspended Ole Miss business student is charged with the murder of fellow 21-year-old student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. Her body was discovered by a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy on the morning of July 20 during a routine patrol at Buford’s Ridge. A preliminary autopsy report says she died of gunshot wounds.
Theesfeld, who was in some sort of relationship with Kostial, was arrested days later. He has remained in the Lafayette County Detention Center without bond ever since.
Farese scheduled a bond hearing in August, but withdrew the request.