djr-2022-11-23-newslane-closing-twp7 (copy)

In this file photo from Nov. 22, 2022, trucks begin moving trailers from the loading docks at the Lane Home Furnishing facility in Nettleton. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Texas-based transportation company is suing United Furniture Industries for more than $1 million over a 22-ton truckload of copper that was caught up in the furniture company’s implosion the week before Thanksgiving.

Newsletters

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended for you