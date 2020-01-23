TUPELO • Make-A-Wish Mid-South and Mugshots Grill & Bar once again raised more than $20,000 to support granting local wishes for critically ill children.
This year’s Waiting for Wishes event on Jan. 21 featured more than a dozen celebrity waiters, a silent auction, and wish-kid waiters. Mugshots waiters also donated 100 percent of tips, and 10 percent of all food sales went towards the fundraiser.
Waiting for Wishes is Make-A-Wish’s biggest fundraising event for the Tupelo area, said Marketing and Communications Director Amanda Wiig. There are 25 kids in the Northeast Mississippi area waiting on a wish, with the average cost of each wish about $10,000.
“It continues to exist and ... to thrive, and we are grateful to have more and more of a reach to kids who need wishes in the Tupelo area,” Wig said. “(It’s important this event) is able to fund those wishes.”
This year’s event raised approximately $22,000, which is more than what was raised last year. Around 82 cents of every dollar goes to wishes, and all money raised goes directly to granting local wishes, Wiig said.
Wiig said they would like to grow the event with more sponsors. Online donations for Waiting for Wishes are still below the goal, and people are encouraged to visit http://site.wish.org/goto/WaitingForWishes to donate. Online donations will remain open for the next week or two.
Among local wishes includes trips to the Bahamas and Hawaii, a few Disneyland wishes, a shopping spree wish, a child in Nettleton who wants to meet Gordon Ramsey, and a child who wants to go to Universal Studios to meet superheroes. Wiig said wishes have a big impact on children battling critical illnesses by allowing them to see themselves outside of their illnesses and giving them the energy and power they need to overcome illnesses.
“Kids who battle critical illnesses are robbed of so much of childhood, and we really see a wish restore the joy, the energy, the hope of childhood that a lot of these kids don’t get to experience every day,” Wiig said.
While this is Make-A-Wish’s only event in the Tupelo area, people are encouraged to remain involved throughout the year by donating or signing up to be a Make-A-Wish volunteer.
Make-A-Wish uses about 600 volunteers a year. Volunteers often work in pairs to visit potential wish children and ask them about their interests and identify their specific wishes. They work with the Make-A-Wish office to ensure each child’s wish experience is close to their actual wants.
Volunteers must be over 18 years old and have volunteer training. The next Northeast Mississippi training will be April 5 in Corinth, and people are encouraged to visit the Make-A-Wish MidSouth Facebook page or website for future dates and training locations. Interested volunteers may also email the volunteer coordinator to let them know they want to start granting wishes.
“We truly cannot grant wishes without volunteers. We have a really small but mighty staff, of course, but it’s really volunteers that do so much of the legwork of getting the wish process started for kids,” Wiig said.
People may also host individual fundraisers, such as donating their birthday via Facebook fundraisers. Since several wishes require travel, Make-A-Wish also accept donations of airline miles on their website. They also encourage people who know of a child who may qualify for wishes to refer them.
“We are so grateful for people in the Tupelo area, and we certainly look forward to continuing to grow the Make-A-Wish support for kids in the area,” Wiig said.