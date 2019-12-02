JACKSON • The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked more than 180 wrecks that included 10 fatalities over the Thanksgiving holidays.
Four of those fatalities were in the Daily Journal coverage area, two in Marshall County and two in Union County.
Terry L. Tunstall, 55, of Byhalia, was traveling west on Highway 178 in Marshall County Nov. 30 around 5:15 p.m. when his 1997 Buick Park Avenue left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The following morning, a similar accident claimed the life of Lashonda R. Anderson, 37, of Byhalia. She was headed west on Highway 178 in Marshall County when her 2013 Ford Fusion left the road and hit a tree, She was also pronounced dead on the scene.
Two men died Sunday morning following a head-on collision in Union County.
According to MHP, Christopher D. Farr, 22, of New Albany, was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 and headed south on Highway 15. Around 8:40 a.m. Dec. 1, Farr crossed over the center line and hit the northbound 2019 Ford Fusion driven by George K. Williamson, 55, of Memphis, Tennessee. Both men received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on scene.
Across the state, troopers issued 6,824 citations including 95 for driving under the influence, during the five-day enforcement period that started Wednesday and ran through midnight Sunday.
There were 185 motor vehicle crashes investigated on on state, federal highways, and interstates, which included 49 injuries and 10 fatalities. MHP reported heavy traffic throughout the period and anticipates the number of motorists traveling to increase due to the upcoming December holiday period.
The other fatal wrecks happened in Holmes, Humphreys, Montgomery, Rankin, Simpson and Sunflower counties.
All of the crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.