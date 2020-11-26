WEST POINT – A man was shot and killed at a West Point apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning.
Police have a person in custody but are not releasing many details at the moment.
West Point police were dispatched to the Windale Apartments at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 26 for a disturbance. Officers responding to the complex on the north end of town, just east of the North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point, found one man who had been fatally shot.
Officials said one man had been taken into custody and was being held on the charge of murder. Jail records show a 45-year-old man was booked into the Clay County Jail but does not list a charge.
This is still an ongoing investigation and more information is expected to be released later.
West Point has been plagued with a series of shootings dating back to early October. Police have only reported one arrest in the shootings.
Branden Stevenson, 18, was arrested Nov. 9 in connection with a shooting that sent a man to a Tupelo hospital. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, on Grove Street. The male victim was airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and was listed in stable condition days after the shooting.
The shooting capped a string of shootings throughout the city that started Saturday afternoon and continued into Sunday morning. Police said the gun violence started on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 10, when someone fired shots at a house on South Division Street and continued around 2:30 a.m. on Meadowbrook Circle, where a residence was hit multiple times by gunfire. Another shooting around 6:30 a.m. hit a house on High Street.
During those three incidents, only property was damage. No people were injured. That changed just 30 minutes later on Grove Street.
Anyone with information about the rash of gun violence is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800) 530-7151.