TUPELO - Mayor Jason Shelton spoke to a group of approximately 35 community developmental disability advocates and students at the Arc of Northeast Mississippi’s monthly Lunch and Learn Friday afternoon at Ability Works.
The Arc of Northeast Mississippi, a chapter of both the Arc of Mississippi and the Arc of the United States, seeks to empower those with developmental disabilities and their families. Director Cheryl Falzone said the chapter focuses on being all inclusive and diverse and is active in raising awareness throughout community events and education.
At the event, Shelton shared similar talking points from his Monday night State of the City address and also shared the city’s efforts to make Tupelo inclusive for everyone.
“Disability rights (is) something that we try to make improvements on,” Shelton said.
He named Our ArtWorks founder William Heard and community outreach coordinator Marcus Gary as assisting. He highlighted how the city invested $54 million in city projects over the last seven years, which included making improvements to accessibility downtown.
“There are a lot of efforts (to make) … the city streets, the sidewalks, everything accessible to everyone and make it ADA compliant… (so that) everyone can enjoy the amenities that we have,” Shelton said.
Shelton also signed a city proclamation that March 2020 is Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Tupelo.
“We’re proud that the city proclaimed March as Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and that the Arc of Northeast Mississippi was allowed to be a part of that presentation,” Falzone said.
Falzone also invited foreign exchange students to meet the mayor and was glad they were able to share part of Tupelo with them. Arc of Mississippi Director Matt Nalker was also in attendance and praised the mayor and city for being inclusive-minded.
“We are all about partnering, volunteering, and community awareness,” Falzone said.
Shelton also spoke about the importance of the census in receiving allocated federal funds available. He said the funds help with facilities such as Ability Works and Regional Rehab, and said it was vitally important the city positions itself “to receive as much of the federal money as we can get here at home.”
Grants are being offered as part of the Tupelo 150th Anniversary Celebration to programs that help celebrate Tupelo. Shelton said there is approximately $150,000 allocated for the grants. The grant application notes that events can be funded up to $2,500, and all events, activities or projects must be inclusive of all demographics and include either education, celebration, participation or inspiration as a pillar.
“It’s our job as a city to make sure we have the arts and the entertainment, cultural events, inclusive events for everyone so that people want to live in the city of Tupelo,” Shelton said. “That’s something that we have really tried to have an effort to do over the last seven years.”