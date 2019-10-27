TUPELO • The city of Tupelo is setting up an emergency operations center to oversee the recovery effort after straight-line winds Saturday afternoon tore through the city and the region.
And as Tupelo’s leaders make plans to help the city recover, local residents continued Sunday with the cleanup of fallen trees, damaged buildings and other debris.
“It’s pretty bad in town,” said Xavier Washington, who drove from Sherman to clean up a friend’s yard on President Street in Tupelo. “There’s a lot of work to do.”
Mayor Jason Shelton signed a proclamation Saturday night declaring Tupelo a disaster area. Shelton issued the proclamation not long after he was released from North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries suffered during the storm. A tree fell on the mayor’s home, pinning him for almost an hour.
Shelton did not attend a meeting with city leaders Sunday morning at City Hall to assess the storm damage and the recovery effort.
“He’s recuperating this morning,” said city attorney Ben Logan during the briefing. “No serious injuries, just kinda banged up.”
In the declaration, Shelton designated Logan to administer the disaster relief effort and Capt. Jason Cross of the Tupelo Fire Department to serve as the disaster response and management plan officer.
Fire Station No. 1 will serve as the central disaster response site, Logan said. A phone number the public can call to report any storm-related issues will be set up. Until then, any non-emergency calls related to the storm cleanup can be made to the fire station, (662) 841-6439. Only emergencies should be called to 911.
“If you have any information – a street sign down, a tree down that’s in the public right of way, we need that information,” Logan said. “We’re collecting that information so we can pinpoint things and direct our efforts. We’ll need everybody’s help getting that information.”
Tupelo Regional Airport reported wind of about 70 miles per hour when it hit the city about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Logan said. The storm was caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga.
The entire city was affected, Logan said. “The damage was widespread,” he said. “It was not concentrated.”
In a Sunday evening update, Tupelo Water & Light director Johnny Timmons said a lot of work was accomplished to restore power to the entire city. Tupelo Water & Light, with the help of crews from Starkville and Columbus, reduced the number of service tickets from 50 to 25 Sunday and set eight poles. Power is expected to be restored throughout the city today.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association, which also serves some Tupelo residents, announced that more than 19,000 customers in its eight-county area lost power during the storm.
“There was a lot of damage in the area, all the way up to Tennessee,” said Tombigbee EPA manager Bill Long, adding that 17 of the utility’s 19 power substations sustained damage and outage.
Long said crews from Tombigbee and four neighboring cooperatives reduced the number of customers without power to 4,199 by 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The city of Tupelo announced Sunday any brush moved to curbs will be picked up by Tupelo Public Works.
Logan said the city is seeking state and federation disaster declarations. “Any kind of weather event or emergency, it’s a strain on a local government,” he said.
The storm recovery will not jeopardize President Trump’s visit Friday to Tupelo, Logan said.
The Corinth, Alcorn County and Prentiss County school districts announced Sunday the schools in their districts will be closed today because of the power outage.