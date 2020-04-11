TUPELO • This will be the Rev. Philip Parker’s first Easter as rector at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, yet he finds himself planning a different kind of Easter celebration.
At the direction of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi, all face-to-face services were suspended until April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will not be able to do Easter Vigil on Saturday, and it has been hard coming to terms with the fact that he will not be able to see his congregation.
Instead, the Sunday sermon will be livestreamed on Facebook and possibly on other social media platforms. He has also livestreamed other Holy Week messages. Parker is deciding if he wants to deliver his Easter sermon from a church that will be empty, or his home: a choice that he said reminds him of “that first Easter Sunday morning before the women came back to tell everyone else that the tomb was empty.”
“I can imagine everyone sitting there in their house with the doors shut, maybe the blinds pulled, people were hiding, not knowing what’s happening. I don’t think we need to hide, we don’t need to be fearful or afraid of (COVID-19), but we need to be aware of it,” Parker said.
On Sunday, Dr. Richard Price, senior pastor of North Green Street Church of Christ, will be talking about a resurrected life. He has been using various forms of platforms, such as Zoom, YouTube and Facebook Live, to reach out to his congregation and hosts midweek and Sunday services. Because of the increased use of technology, Price finds himself working harder to reach his congregation but sees himself reaching more people, whether that is people who don’t normally attend or those outside of Tupelo.
While he said it may seem harder because the congregation won’t be in the same building, he believes it will be more meaningful due to personal experiences during this time.
“We had a death in our congregation (a few) days ago. One of the members of the church passed away, and we have seen other people pass away, so my thought behind this year was to meet people right where they are, where I am,” Price said.
Being from Harlem, Price and his wife have also known people impacted by COVID-19, and he said he wants to encourage his congregation to know that God will give us a brighter day and there is power in believing in Jesus Christ.
As the pastor of First United Methodist Church in downtown Tupelo, the Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson is encouraging people to find hope in the message of resurrection. This is also his first Easter with FUMC, and he said in his 35 years in ministry, he cannot remember a time when Easter was a sad occasion.
With the pandemic, he said they had to be realistic about not gathering. Worship teams meet via video each week through Zoom. During Holy Week they planned creative ways to keep people involved, such as a Wednesday Zoom study, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday self-led services at home, The Good Friday Project of reflections shared on Facebook, and a Saturday Easter Vigil on Facebook.
FUMC will hold the full three Easter services in the church, operating with a skeleton crew of less than 10 total of associate pastors, musicians and a person to record. No church members will be in attendance, which has led staff to joke about putting pictures of parishioners on seats.
“We’ll still have the sermon, but we just won’t have the people physically in the pews to look at their lovely faces and look at the kids and talk and react with the families and individuals. That’s what we will miss,” Jackson said.
Services are already broadcast on TV, but they will also be livestreaming services on Facebook and have also expanded use to YouTube. With the shift to livesteaming, Jackson has tailored his approach to preaching more to the congregation at home. They asked church members to record short videos, which they will play during services, and also have a surprise planned.
At the Orchard Church Tupelo, church staff have worked hard to ramp up digital efforts. They used Holy Week as a chance to continue leveraging the uniqueness of Easter for good, said senior pastor Will Rambo, offering a video teaching each day to walk through the Gospel of Holy Week, with additional resources and emphasis on Passover on Thursday and Good Friday.
Despite heightened efforts to make the best of circumstances, Rambo admitted to dealing with questions from the congregation about if that can make up for the usual expectations for Easter.
“A lot of people have (told) us, ‘But this doesn’t feel like Easter. This is not what Easter is supposed to feel like. It’s not what I expected or what I envisioned.’ One of the things we’re going to say to our church is, ‘that’s OK, because the first Easter, when they showed up, they didn’t get what they expected, either,’” Rambo said. “They expected a funeral, and instead they got the promise of resurrection.”
East Heights Baptist Church has been offering drive-in worship services, where church members stay in their car. Due to weather, Pastor Tim Brown said they would probably focus instead on delivering the Easter sermon through Facebook, something they already do each Sunday. Brown said his church team has been emphasizing staying in contact with the congregation, whether that is through online digital meetings, online Bible studies or reaching out to check in with people one-on-one, with emphasis on those not online. Because of this, Brown feels his church team has been able to reach people more often than they usually do.
Though Brown is working through the challenges of having to host Easter nontraditionally, he decided against making that the message of his sermon.
“We had so much discussion and negative news lately that it seemed important to me to make Easter seem as normal as possible,” Brown said. “... It would be nice on that day, for us, to just have a focus on the risen Jesus and how it impacts us, and give them encouragement that Jesus is alive for us even as we go through a difficult time.”
Some churches view the challenge of working around COVID-19 as a chance for change rather than a limitation. While Rambo said it’s been a challenge creating the same kind of energy, he is excited to figure out new ways to engage and invite people during this time of year when people who don’t normally go to church “might feel a pull and a tug to go to church.”
“We keep reminding ourselves of the uniqueness of this season. It doesn’t have to be only negative when it comes to our ministry work,” Rambo said. “... We’re working to innovate and to change things up, and honestly I hope some of the things we’re innovating aren’t short term. I hope some of them become long term answers to issues and problems and limitations we may have settled for in the past.”
For Rambo, this includes equipping his congregation to be engaged in ministry for themselves and being able to understand what the Bible says rather than be staff and pastor dependent.
Brown also sees room to grow during this time and believes they’ve had to be aware of what people are dealing with and be sensitive to that need while still reminding members Jesus is “still alive and still all powerful”, he said.
“One maybe positive that’s come out of this is that it’s forced people out of their habits and out of their norms, so therefore that brings with it inherently a level of (discomfort). What that does is that it forces them to be more focused on what’s being done and how it’s being done,” Brown said.
During this time, Price has also seen how COVID-19 is changing what it means to be in community.
“One of the things I’m seeing is an entirely new perspective on community and an entirely different perspective on my neighbors, an entirely different perspective on making sure we take care of the downtrodden and those who can’t speak for themselves, the equity and justice of the world,” Price said.
Despite only being at All Saints’ since December, Parker has already been encouraged by the work his church does in spite of COVID-19. Saints’ Brew, a weekday breakfast program that feeds the food insecure and homeless, still continues.
“We’re the body of Christ. We’re the church, not this empty building that we have up there right now,” Parker said. “While this is not normal, we can still do God’s work in the world now.”
Instead, Parker reminds his congregation to remember that “we’ll get through it and we’ll be able to meet again soon.”
“The first Sunday that we do get to meet again, we can do the big Easter Celebration type of service then, so for me it’s trying to connect with the people of the church as best as we can and let them know we’re all in this together and they’re not alone,” Parker said. “Yes, they may be sitting at their house by themselves or with their families, but we’re all still connected.”