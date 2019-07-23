TUPELO • The road to shopping at The Mall at Barnes Crossing is about to get a lot smoother.
Mall officials confirmed that long-awaited repairs to the ring road around the regional shopping center will begin Wednesday.
"We're really excited about the road work, which we've been wanting to do for some time," said mall General Manager Jeff Snyder. "We appreciate the patience of all of our customers and tenants as we try to bring them the best shopping experience as we can."
Dozens of critical areas on the 1.2 mile loop around the 900,000-square-foot mall have been identified and will be repaired over two days.
Road crews will mill the problem areas then pour two inches of asphalt.
With back-to-school shopping in full force and the annual state sales tax holiday weekend coming up, traffic is expected to be heavy in and around the mall.
"We won't anticipate many traffic delays, because there will be signs and workers helping direct traffic as needed," Snyder said. "The plan is to have everything done by Thursday, before the sales tax holiday starts Friday."
The work was originally scheduled to start next week, but the contractor was able to move up the schedule.
While the ring road needs the most attention, some of the arterial roads linking North Gloster and Barnes Crossing road to the ring road may have to wait to get repairs. But that will depend on the findings that Snyder has with the contractor Wednesday as they review the plan.
For shoppers like Mary Wilkerson, having the mall road repaired is very much appreciated it.
"Really, it's been long overdue, and I'm glad it's finally happening," she said. "It's been hard on my car."
As for plans that city and mall owners started a few years ago, that remains a long-term goal.
Under that agreement, a connecting road and bridge would be made between the mall road and Commonwealth Boulevard, which leads to Tupelo Commons, home to Best Buy, Ashley Furniture HomeStores, Malco and several restaurants and other retailers. The city would take over maintenance of the roads.
The road repair work done this week is being done by the mall, however, and officials are expected to meet soon to discuss the next steps toward linking the two retail developments and the city takeover of the streets.