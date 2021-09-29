HATLEY • A historic marker stands sentinel in front of a brick church in Hatley that reads, “New Hope Primitive Baptist Church — 1819.”
This would make it the oldest church in Northeast Mississippi, although the church originally organized roughly four miles southeast of its current location, to which it moved in 1833.
Elder Tim Cunningham has served as New Hope’s pastor since 1998. He is the 25th elder to serve as pastor in the church’s history, which spans more than two centuries.
“A church is not defined by its brick, mortar, wood and glass, but by its people,” he wrote in an introduction to the church’s history book for its bicentennial in 2019. “It has been my distinct privilege to share in the legacy of this wonderful congregation of God’s children.”
Cunningham attributes the preserved history of the church to the work of church historian Billy Griffith, whose research drew heavily from the earlier history written by former clerk, Fairybelle Hathcock, as well as contributions of her successor, Evelyn Stanford.
Stanford emphasized the unity of the group, where the people share a bond of fellowship without elevating the position of one over another.
“We’re all one,” she said.
Standford attends church with two of her sisters, and together the trio were part of a group of six church members baptized and accepted into membership at New Hope in 1963. They’ve been faithful members of the church family since that day.
“We’re ready to help. We give as the Lord blesses us,” Stanford’s sister, Betty Shields, said of the church’s role in the community.
The early years
According to the history of the church compiled by Griffith and Hathcock, Thomas Willingham arrived with his family in what was then Marion County, Alabama, near Cotton Gin Port. Willingham and his colleague, John Davis, were a presbytery sent to establish a church in the new frontier. Willingham was appointed as moderator of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in June 1819. The first meetings were held in the home of John G. Folks, southwest of present-day Becker, where the charter members were examined and accepted.
According to Hathcock’s history, New Hope’s first building, a small brick house, was constructed near Weaver Creek in September 1824.
“The bricks were made by slaves belonging to the charter members,” she wrote. “Several of these slaves later became members of New Hope Church.”
Hathcock added a note that the site for the church had been recommended in September, and two of the brethren were appointed to contract the construction of a floor, door and pulpit. The October services were scheduled to be held at the new site.
“Most likely, an existing structure was renovated for use as a church,” Hathcock wrote. “When settlers first moved into a frontier, they erected a shelter to live in until a house could be built. The church likely renovated such a structure.”
While most settlers migrated to the frontier to farm and establish churches, outlaw elements selling liquor to the native Chickasaws and promoting gambling and other activities considered immoral brought challenges to New Hope Primitive Baptist Church.
“Sadly, a member who played a major role in the founding of the church succumbed to alcoholism,” Hathcock wrote.
Church members faced a litany of challenges in those early years, according to historical accounts, including wetting cotton before it was shipped to the Port of Mobile; fiddling and dancing; and a Black member who was accused of gambling but refused to repent and return to church.
Relocating to Hatley
Members of the James Tubb family were among the migrants who settled east of the Tombigbee River. The Tubb family came from Smith County, Tennessee, and they acquired land, including the current site of the church in Hatley. Members of the Tubb family intermarried with the Ridings family, which had also migrated from Smith County.
In April 1833, a committee was appointed to locate a suitable spot for a new meeting house that would be closer to the center of Monroe County. The family of Polly Ridings Tubb eventually gave the title of the current property to New Hope Primitive Baptist Church with the provision that it would be forfeited should the church abandon the doctrine of the original Baptists.
Records show that a new wood-framed building was erected at Tubb’s Crossroads after a committee was appointed in November 1836 to raise $300 to complete the project. New Hope still occupies this site. A larger building, also made of wood, was built in 1909 to replace the second house of worship.
Hathcock added a note to her entry for that year:
“I have been told that the previous building was where the lunchroom is now located, and the church built in 1909 was located where the current house of worship stands,” she wrote.
The wooden structure built in 1909 was replaced by the current brick church in 1950.
The church today
Cunningham, the church’s current pastor, sees New Hope’s mission as a part of the providential unfolding of God’s sovereign purposes upon Earth.
“For 200 years, God has been writing His story through the lives of each generation of His faithful children who have been part of this church,” he said in a statement. “He continues to write His story today.”
Cunningham said he hopes present and future generations of New Hope members will “continue to upload the light of the gospel of Christ,” just as generations of church members of done before them.
For Hathcock, the key to the church’s longevity has been a legacy of strength and focus. Despite the challenges the years have brought, the members of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church have always endured — not as individuals, but as a single church.
“Our forefathers went through many hardships to preserve this church, and I wish that this generation will see to it that it is left for the future,” she wrote. “People in Monroe County have depended on the strength of this church and very often have asked the church to pray for them. Many of these do not even attend church. New Hope Church is the mother of the teaching of Sovereign Grace in Monroe County.”
