Vanessa Saba, Special to ProPublica. (Source images: Documents obtained by Mississippi Today. Family photo courtesy of John Sons. Photo by Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today)

This article contains detailed descriptions of mental illness and suicide. If you or someone you know needs help:

The booking form for Jimmy Sons, identifying his “offense” as “lunacy” (Obtained by Mississippi Today)
A woman going through the civil commitment process, wearing a shirt labeling her a “convict,” is transported from her commitment hearing back to a county jail to await transportation to a state hospital in north Mississippi this spring. (Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today)
Jimmy Sons at age 18 at his father’s home in Mississippi (Courtesy of John Sons)
The Benton County Sheriff’s Department formerly housed the county jail where Jimmy Sons died, in Ashland, Mississippi. (Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today)
Cassandra McNeese, left, and her mother, Yvonne A. McNeese, in Shuqualak, Mississippi. Cassandra’s brother, Willie McNeese, has been held in jail during civil commitment proceedings at least eight times since 2008. Cassandra McNeese said Noxubee County officials told her jail was the only place they had for him to wait. “This is who you trust to take care of things,” she said. “That’s all you have to rely on.” (Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today)
Willie McNeese was incarcerated at the old jail in Noxubee County multiple times during civil commitment processes, including his first commitment in 2008. (Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today)
An excerpt of the Benton County Sheriff’s Department’s suicide prevention policy at the time of Sons’ death (Obtained by Mississippi Today.)
The door of the Benton County Jail cell where Sons was held (Obtained by Mississippi Today)

Do you have a story to share about someone who went through the civil commitment process in Mississippi? Contact Isabelle Taft at itaft@mississippitoday.org or call her at 601-691-4756.

