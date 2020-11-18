Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalized people in our communities.
TUPELO • The first sign that Humberto Regalado had COVID-19 was on the Fourth of July.
The Tupelo resident was at a friend’s house for a barbeque where everyone wore masks and gathered outside when his friend began talking about the smell of fireworks.
“One of my friends said, ‘Oh, I like the smell of the fireworks,’ and I said, ‘What smell?’,” Humberto Regalado said. “That’s the moment when I realized I had something.”
Regalado and his wife, Rogelia Regalado, said they didn’t assume it was COVID-19. Humberto Regalado initially thought he might have a cold. While they had heard about COVID-19 frequently in the news, they assumed they were taking good care of their family. They cleaned everything, even going so far to wash groceries. If they ate a bag of chips, they would clean the bag with vinegar. When they bought a bicycle, they cleaned that, too. Rogelia Regalado wore a mask and gloves when shopping, and she would try to clean her shopping cart before handling it.
But a test confirmed their worst fears: Humberto Regalado had COVID-19. His wife, too.
Early on, the couple could not stand without feeling dizzy, so they spent a lot of time laying down. Eldest daughter Abigail, 10, said her parents initially tried to keep their distance from the children. Humberto and Rogelia Regalado said it was difficult not being able to hug and kiss them as normal.
Soon, Abigail and her brother Aaron, 8, began showing symptoms.
“I had a lot of headaches, I was easily sleepy, and I would feel dizzy if I got up,” Abigail said. “I normally just laid down on the couch. I didn’t lose my taste exactly, but a lot of things tasted plain.”
Aaron Regalado described his symptoms differently. At least initially.
“And I just felt like normal,” he said.
“No, you didn’t,” Rogelia Regalado joked. She shared that he had a fever and said she knew the two kids were weak and sleepy because “they usually don’t take naps.”
“Well, I just got a little bit of headaches,” Aaron admitted. “I felt like, when I got up, I was like nope, I’m going back to sleep.”
He also said he lost his sense of smell and taste, which surprised his mother.
“Really?” she asked him. “You never told me that.”
Soon, the entire family, save the youngest, 5-year-old Abram, had the disease.
“After we knew we had it, we were in shock for like a day because there’s so many things that we heard, and we didn’t know how to take care of ourselves,” Rogelia Regalado said.
Because the family had been around people prior to their positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Rogelia Regalado posted on her personal Facebook page so other people would know and could quarantine. After the post, she received a flood of people texting her to tell her about their own experiences with the virus and advice, such as having a plan for who would take care of the kids if they ever had to go to the hospital.
“They gave me a lot of tips on what to do, what things not to do, mostly what to eat (and to) start drinking a lot of liquids,” Rogelia Regalado said. “Everyone’s symptoms are different, so we went behind what they said … When we realized that a lot of people already had it, it helped us out.”
Lee County, where the Regalados live, leads the Northeast Mississippi region in COVID-19 cases, with 4,491 as of Nov. 17, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. As of Nov. 16, Lee County is among counties reporting some of the state’s highest COVID-19 case numbers over a two-week period, with 416 new cases between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8. It is one of five Northeast Mississippi counties and 17 other counties under an extended mask mandate until Dec. 11.
Fortunately, the children only seemed weak for about four days before they were up and running again, Rogelia Regalado said. It took much longer for her husband and her to recover. The Regalado parents experienced body and muscle aches, lots of congestion, shortness of breath and really bad headaches.
“We didn’t know when it was going to go away because the virus was really strong for like two weeks. We have had the flu before, and that’s four times the flu,” Rogelia Regalado said. “Every day, we would wake up thinking, OK, I’m going to feel a little better, but we didn’t.”
Humberto Regalado said there were times when he was afraid to fall asleep for fear he wouldn’t wake up.
“The challenge was (the) face (of) death,” he said. “I didn’t want to go to sleep because of the shortness of breath. I didn’t really want to close my eyes. I really wanted to stay awake because maybe I don’t wake up tomorrow or something like that. For like three nights, I feel like this.”
Having to stay still was as much a challenge as the recovery time. The Regalados were accustomed to going out, being sociable. After contracting COVID-19, they entered a daily routine of eating, resting, watching a lot of TV and taking walks around their backyard. Rogelia Regalado continued preparing meals, but often felt too tired to do dishes and spent most of her time trying to lay down.
The community stepped in to take care of the family. Humberto Regalado said they often received “more than we needed sometimes.” Humberto Regalado is a missionary for Way, Truth and Life Baptist Church in Ripley, and their pastor brought groceries. His brother assisted, and many people left food and supplies for them on a table on their front porch. A friend from Oxford brought them lots of vitamins, and even an old friend they hadn’t spoken to in nine years showed up unexpectedly to lend a hand.
At the time, Rogelia Regalado was unemployed, and the family relied on Humberto Regalado’s income from his work at a construction company. Revive Mississippi, a Christian outreach group based in and around Tupelo, provided the family with an offering, and the federal stimulus checks the family received helped when the family exhausted their savings and didn’t know how to pay for groceries and bills. Rogelia Regalado was surprised by all the support they received.
“The community was really, really helpful. They were just willing to do anything to help us out,” Rogelia Regalado. “It was a lot of people from every community. I wouldn’t just say just Hispanics. It was people from different backgrounds.”
It took three weeks for the couple to regain their senses of smell and taste, and they had to stay home four weeks before they were able to get a negative test and be cleared to return to their normal routines.
“We honestly thought we were never going to be OK because it took really long for the symptoms to go away,” Rogelia Regalado said. “Little by little, our bodies started to recover.”
When Humberto Regalado returned to his job in construction Aug. 3, he was still fighting the lingering effects from the month-long bout with COVID-19.
“When he went back to work, he wasn’t fully recovered,” Rogelia Regalado said. “He didn’t have the virus anymore, but his body was still weak.”
Since recovering, the family has emphasized the importance of taking the virus seriously while continuing to live as normally as possible. When the fall semester began and schools reopened, the family sent their three children back to the classroom, since they had already experienced COVID-19.
Their eldest kids are adjusting to the changes learning during a pandemic brings.
“At school, we just do air hugs so we don’t touch each other,” Aaron said.
“It’s just weird that all the school year, they said to keep your hands to yourself, and now it’s like, if you touch somebody, there’s a chance you get sick,” Abigail said.
“They should keep that rule all the time,” Aaron joked.
For Humberto Regalado, his experience showed him to enjoy the little things more. The family enjoys both home Bible studies and attending church on Sundays. Rogelia Regalado found work at an insurance agency. The children attend El Centro after-school program twice a week. Abram has soccer practice three times a week.
For the Regalados, it is vital to take the threat of the virus seriously, but also continue living without fear.
“It’s something new that we have to live with,” Humberto Regalado said of the virus.
Rogelia Regalado expressed gratitude to those who helped her family as they recovered and said she’s tried to do the same for others.
“It made us really sensitive when we know someone else has it too,” she said. “I’ll cook for them – just take it over to them – or help out with basic stuff like toothpaste, toilet paper, stuff we use.”
Contracting the virus and recovering from the disease, she said, has given her a new sense of purpose.
“There’s a reason (God) allowed us to go through this,” she said. “I think it’s to help others whenever they go through the same situation through the virus.”