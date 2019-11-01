HOLLY SPRINGS – Holly Springs police arrested a Marshall County man Wednesday and charged him in connection with the October shooting of a 23-year-old Holly Springs woman.
Ahmad Gatewood, 21, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody Oct. 30 and charged with first degree murder in the Oct. 17 shooting death of Jametries LaSha Moore, 23. He is also charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a weapon by a felon and shooting into a dwelling.
Gatewood is the third person charged in shooting outside a Holly Springs house. On Oct. 25, police arrested Javion Boxley, 20, of Red Banks, and Jeremy Young, 31, of Holly Springs, on nearly identical charges.
All three are being held in the Marshall County Jail on bonds of more than $2.7 million each.
Holly Springs police responded to the 400 block of Moss Avenue, off of South Chesterman Street, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 17 for a report of shots being fired. The responding officers found a black female unresponsive in a back room of the residence. Moore suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Police are still sorting out the details of the incident that involved multiple shooters. Witnesses said several people had gathered outside the residence. One neighbor told WREG in Memphis that a man in a silver car pulled up to the house and started arguing with Moore, who was standing in her doorway. The witness said after Moore was shot, someone inside or near her house returned fire.
Police later learned of two other gunshot victims who were taken by car to area hospitals. Young went to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. After his wounds were treated, he was taken into custody by Tennessee officials. He was returned to Marshall County on Oct. 22. Gatewood was the third person shot that afternoon.
Boxley turned himself in to authorities on Friday, Oct. 25.
If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.