OXFORD • A Tallahatchie County man became the third person charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal Oxford shooting in late November.
Maurice Dates, 22, of Charleston, surrendered to the Oxford police on Dec. 9. He was charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was denied bond during his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court.
Police also had an active arrest warrant for Caryale Dogan, 29, of Charleston, for his for involvement in the same case. He surrendered Friday afternoon. The Oxford police spokesman said the charges against Dogan will be released at a later date.
The Oxford Police Department received a 911 call at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 30 that a man had been shot. When officers arrived in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way, just off Molly Barr Road, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was later identified as Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada.
Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22, of Pope and Richard Bernard McGee, 31, of Oxford were arrested Dec. 3 and charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They are also being held without bond in the Lafayette County Jail.
Three other men and a 17-year-old have been charged with armed robbery and/or conspiracy in connection with the case.