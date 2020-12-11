OXFORD • A Tallahatchie County became the third person charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal Oxford shooting in late November.
Maurice Dates, 22, of Charleston, turned himself in to the Oxford Police Department Dec. 9. He was charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was denied.
The Oxford Police Department received a 911 call at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 30 that a man had been shot. When officers arrived in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way, just off Molly Barr Road, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was later identified as Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada.
Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22, of Pope; and Richard Bernard McGee, 31, of Oxford; were arrested Dec. 3 and charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They are also being held without bond in the Lafayette County Jail.
Three other men and a 17-year-old have been charged with armed robbery and/or conspiracy in connection with the case.
Police are still looking for and have an active arrest warrant for Caryale Dogan, 29, of Charleston, for his for involvement in the same case.
If anybody has information about Dogan's location, please contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.