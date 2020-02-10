HOLLY SPRINGS - A search warrant in downtown Holly Springs Friday led to the arrest of three men on felony drug charges.
The Holly Springs Police Department executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Memphis Street in reference to possible illegal activity taking place. Officers made entry inside of the residence an took two Illinois men and a Tate County man into custody.
Michael Earl Reed, 30, and Jordan Anthony, 26, both of Chicago, Illinois; and R.V. Wright, 48, of Senatobia; were each charged with the sale of a controlled substance. They were processed, booked into the Marshall County Jail and given bonds of $10,000 each.
All three men were released on bond during the predawn hours of Saturday, Feb. 8.
Anyone with any information on this crime or any other crimes should contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 662–252–2122.