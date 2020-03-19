BOONEVILLE - A Prentiss County man surrendered to authorities this week, bringing the number of arrests for a January shooting incident to three.
Booneville police had been looking for Uthian Sewayne Kimble, 20, of 200 Marietta Street, Booneville, since late January in connection with a Jan. 20 shooting near the intersection of Marietta and King streets. He is accused of firing multiple rounds into a vehicle, striking one person in the leg and barely missing another. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
On March 16, Kimble turned himself in to the Booneville Police Department around 2 p.m. on six felony charges - two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a motor vehicle, shooting into a dwelling house, trafficking cocaine and trafficking ecstasy.
Judge Greg Meyer ordered Kimble held without bond.
In January, police arrested Nasia Shibre Luster and Jamale Isaiah Williams shortly after the crime. Luster, 21, of Corinth, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy and possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $150,000. Williams, 26, of Booneville, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $25,000.00.