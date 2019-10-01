BOONEVILLE - Three traffic stops over three days landed three men in the Prentiss County Jail on felony drug charges,
On Sept. 26, a deputy sheriff stopped Cullen D. Houston, 29, of Rienzi, on County Road 8500. During the stop, the deputy discovered some methamphetamine. Houston was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $7,000.
The same day, Xzadrian Shelley, 29, of Baldwyn, was stopped on County Road 5011. Officers found methamphetamine and he was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $6,000.
On Sunday Sept, 29, a stop on County Road 5131 led to the arrest of Joshua W. Owens, 35, of Booneville, charged with possession of hydrocodone as well as several traffic violations. His total bond was set at $$6,500.
The felony drug charges will be presented to the next Prentiss County grand jury.