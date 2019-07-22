IUKA - Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of car burglaries east of Iuka last weekend.
Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said the burglaries were in the Eastport area. The investigation led officials not only to three suspects but to much of the stolen property as well.
Scotty Ray Pruitt, 47, of County Road 249, Iuka, was charged with possession of stolen property and accessory after the fact to burglary. His bond was set at $10,000.
Anthony Dewayne Tensley, 38, of Eastport Street, Iuka, was charged with accessory after the fact to burglary and aggravated assault on a corrections officer. His bond was set at $15,000 on these charges. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Tensley because he is currently on probation for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Michael David Richardson Jr., 38, of Sloan Road, Cherokee, Alabama, was charged with receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $5,000.
Daugherty said more charges and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.