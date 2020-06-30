TUPELO – Three males, including two juveniles, have all been charged as adults in connection with a Saturday evening shooting in east Tupelo.
One of the suspects was arrested in early June, accused of breaking into an off-duty deputy’s unmarked vehicle along with two others and stealing the officer's firearm.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers were called to the area of South Canal and Hankins streets around 7 p.m. June 27 for a shooting.
“No victims were located,” McDougald said, “but in the 300 block of South Canal, officers did locate a home with possible bullet holes in it as well as spent shell casings in the driveway.”
Witnesses reported seeing the suspects fleeing in a red four-door car shortly before police arrived. Investigators also learned that two or more individuals had been shooting at each other. Just minutes after getting the description of the suspect vehicle, a patrolman in the South Gloster and President Street area spotted a red four-door with a shattered window and what appeared to be bullet holes in it.
During a traffic stop, the occupants were detained and a firearm was located.
Police arrested Tedarrian J. Fields, 19; Stephon Maquel Whitaker, 17; and Rodricus C. Hurst Jr., 16; all of Tupelo. All three have been charged with shooting into a dwelling.
Fields was ordered held without bond during his initial appearance in front of Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen on Monday. Whitaker and Hurst were certified as adults early this week and are being held in the Lee County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond each.
McDougald said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
In a separate case, Fields was arrested June 5 and charged with burglary of an auto. During the early morning hours that day, Saltillo police responding to a suspicious person call found three individuals going through an unmarked Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle parked on the side of the road outside a deputy’s home.
At the time, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the vehicle was locked, but he did not say how the three got inside.
Saltillo police and the deputy captured Fields without incident and he had the deputy’s stolen firearm on him. Another suspect reportedly stole a nearby car and led authorities on a lengthy chase that ended at an apartment complex in Verona. That suspect ran on foot and eluded the officers. Details on the third suspect were not released.