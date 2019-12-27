OXFORD • Three Lafayette County men have been arrested and charged with shooting up a car in west Oxford.
Oxford police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Anderson Road around 6:25 p.m. Dec. 25 for a call of shots fired. The male victim said his car was shot multiple times. He was able to provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was found later that night.
On Dec. 26, Oxford police and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence at the Links Apartments. Firearms and ammunition were found inside of the apartment. The Mississippi State Crime Lab matched the spent ammunition at the original scene with those guns found in the apartment.
Jarius Stokes, 19; Ja’Riant Stokes, 21; and Martikus Lewis, 21; all of Oxford, were arrested inside the residence and charged with drive-by shooting.
During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000 each.