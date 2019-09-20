IUKA - The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office recently charged three people on felony drug charges, two for selling methamphetamine and one for bringing it into the county jail.
On Sept. 13, deputies arrested Brenda Harris at her house for failure to appear in court on a felony charge. Once at the jail, corrections officers noticed something hidden on her person. She struggled with the officers as they removed a container of methamphetamine.
Harris, 43, of 1677 Highway 25 South, Tishomingo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony tampering with evidence. She was also served with the outstanding warrant. She is currently on bond and will be held without bond until the next term of court.
The same day, two people were arrested in a controlled stop as part of a roundup from a previous investigation into drug sales throughout the county.
Brian Bradford Artis, 41, of 409 West Eastport Street, Iuka; and Madison Abbigale Rhodes, 19, of 19 County Road 290, Iuka; were both charged with sale of methamphetamine. Both are being held in the Tishomingo County Jail on bonds of $5,000 each.