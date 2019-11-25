BOONEVILLE - Two women and a man have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Rienzi area house.
A County Road 1151 resident reported on Nov. 1 that multiple items, worth around $2,400, had been stolen from their home. A citizen's tip revealed a white Dodge truck had been seen parked in the driveway the day of the burglary. The following day, a similar truck was pulled over on a traffic stop. Sharon Voyles, 61, of Booneville, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $5,000.
After further investigation, officials executed a search warrant at her County Road 1101 house, where multiple items reported stolen in the burglary were located. Logan Leo Voyles, 25, of Booneville, and Whitney Farrar, 27, of Booneville, were arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling. Her bond was set at $10,000. Voyles’ bond was set at $35,000. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold in the younger Voyles.