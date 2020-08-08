JACKSON - Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of an off-duty state trooper.
According to a Saturday release from Mississippi Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Treyon Washinton, 17-year-old Cdarrius Norman, and 25-year-old Damion Whittley have all been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 58-year-old Lt. Troy Morris, of Natchez.
Washington was arrested in Jefferson County and being held without bond. Norman and Whitley were both arrested in New Orleans, LA and are awaiting extradition to Mississippi.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents found Morris' body inside a postal service delivery truck early Friday morning on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, according to the Associated Press. He was a 27-year veteran with MHP and worked part time as a delivery driver for the postal service.
“While we are pleased with the progress of this investigation, we realize there is much work left to be done,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. "The tireless efforts of law enforcement has been inspiring and the public outpouring of support and concern has touched us all and has shown Lieutenant Morris' family that Mississippians truly care about the officers who protect them.”
“Again, I would like to start by saying that our thoughts and prayers arewith the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I met with his family yesterday and assured them that we are working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners as we investigate his murder. The progress that has been made is a direct result of their hard work and dedication.”
The MBI received assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police and several other agencies making these arrests possible.