OXFORD - Three Bolivar County men are locked up in the Lafayette County Jail, accused of the armed robbery of an Oxford hotel Saturday night.
Geramy Drummer, 23; Javarione Kelly, 18; and Jatorey Moore, 18; all of Rosedale, have all been charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. During their initial court appearance, bond was set at $150,000 apiece.
Oxford police responded to the Quality Inn at 1808 Jackson Avenue West around 9:30 p.m. Saturday May 2 for an armed robbery. Officers determined that two people entered the hotel, robbed the clerk at gun point and stole the cash register. Investigators were able to retrieve video footage from the hotel and posted them on the police department' social media accounts.
"Within two hours of posting, we began receiving information about the identity of the suspects," said Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. "By midmorning Sunday, May 3, warrants were issued for Geramy Drummer and Javarione Kelly."
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took the two men into custody Monday, May 4 near the Mississippi-Tennessee state line and returned to Oxford. After investigators concluded initial interviews with both suspects an arrest warrant was issued for Moore. Officials say Moore was the driver of the getaway car.
By late Monday evening, the U.S. Marshals located Moore in Bolivar County and took him into custody.
McCutchen said in addition to the marshals, the Memphis and Southaven police departments and the DeSoto County and Bolivar County sheriffs' offices assisted in the investigation and apprehension of the suspects.
"We would also like to thank the Quality Inn staff for their cooperation and the many phone calls and social media tips that we received," McCutchen said. "This case is another example of law enforcement and community partners working together to keep our streets safe."