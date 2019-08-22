TUPELO • Authorities have arrested three people in connection with a string of home burglaries in Lee County over the last few months.
In addition to the two women and one man charged, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for one more male suspect.
The burglaries happened in July and August at homes under construction or where the residents were away for extended periods. Items stolen included jewelry, electronics, checks and credit cards, tools, and even golf carts, an ATV and a motorcycle.
The search of a Plantersville location this week revealed several stolen items and led to the arrest of three people.
Christopher W. Griffin, 32, of Plantersville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of the burglary of a dwelling. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Paula Rae Lockhart, 42, of Plantersville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling. Her bond was set at $25,000. Since she was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Correction at the time of the burglaries and her arrest, MDOC may place a hold on her and revoke the probation.
Alexis Shamlin, 22, of Plantersville, was charged with false pretense, fraudulently obtaining goods. No bond amount was listed by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. She was also on MDOC probation at the time of the burglaries.
Authorities are still looking for Hayden Hall, 21, in connection with these burglaries. Anyone with information on these burglaries or the location of Hall is asked to call LCSO at 662-680-5766.