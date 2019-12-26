JACKSON - Wrecks on Mississippi highways claimed the lives of three people, including a Mooreville woman, over the Christmas holidays.
Linda C. McMinn, 78, was traveling east on Highway 178 near Mooreville when her 2013 Chrysler left the road and hit a tree around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 25. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Across the state during the Christmas holiday enforcement period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued more than 2,500 citations with 39 driving under the influence arrests. Troopers worked 116 crashes on interstates, and state and federal highways that included 27 injuries and three fatalities.
John A. Lumbley, 24, of Vicksburg, died around 1 a.m. Dec. 23 when his northbound vehicle left Highway 27 in Hinds County, rolled and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Christmas Day around 8:30 p.m., Erik G. Miller, 30, of Crystal Springs, MS was traveling north on Highway 51 in Copiah County when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatal crashes are still under investigation by MHP.