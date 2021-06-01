JACKSON - Mississippi saw an increase in the number of deaths on the state's major roads during the 2021 Memorial Day holidays.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, there were 104 crashes on state, federal highways, and interstate systems over the four-day holiday weekend, resulting in three fatalities and 40 injuries. One of those killed was a MHP trooper. None of the fatalities were in northeast Mississippi.
In 2020, there were just two fatalities but 157 crashes.
During the enforcement period that ended Monday at midnight, troopers issued 5734 citations with 160 DUI arrests.
Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 16 in Madison County Friday afternoon.
A car ran off of Highway 503 in Newton County Friday evening and hit a tree. The 32-year-old driver was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 38-year-old Texas man was killed late Friday night when his truck left Highway 429 in Leake County. The 1996 Ford rolled over and the ejected driver suffered fatal injuries.