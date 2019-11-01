IUKA - A drug raid and a traffic stop this week results in three people facing felony drug charges.
On Oct. 30, the Belmont and Golden police departments along with the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office went to a residence in the Belmont/Golden area as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity. Deputies arrested Jerri Elizabeth McGee, 28, of Russellville, Alabama, after officers found a large amount of methamphetamine as well as items used in the weighing, packaging and distributing of the drug.
McGee was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of hydrocodone. She was carried to the Tishomingo County Jail awaiting bond to be set. The Belmont PD also charged her with felony possession of methamphetamine. McGee could be facing additional charges.
The same day, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 72 following complaints of drugs being sold in the area. The male driver had a suspended license and was arrested. The female passenger had several bags of methamphetamine on her, as well as hydrocodone pills. When the pair arrived at the jail, officers learned the man had tried to sneak drugs into the jail.
Clyde Richardson, 49, of Lot 25 Millcreek Marina, Iuka, was charged with introducing narcotics into a correctional facility. Pamela Thornburg, 54, of 826 Highway 365 North, Burnsville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone.
The bonds for Richardson and Thornburg have not been set yet by the Tishomingo County Justice Court.