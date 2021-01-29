TUPELO • Three Lee County cities still do not have enough candidates to fill their slates, with just five days left for people to qualify.
The qualifying deadline for this spring's municipal elections is Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.
As of Friday afternoon, no one had signed up to run for mayor in Guntown or Plantersville. Both towns also only had three people turn in their qualifying paperwork to run of one of the five at-large aldermen seats,
In Shannon, there are several candidates filling out the mayoral and and four of the aldermen slots. But there is still no one running for the board's at-large post.
Under state law, the qualifying cannot be extended just because there are not enough people running to fill all the slots. If no one qualifies for the open spots before Friday, the elections will be held with just the current slate of candidates. The cities would then have to set a date for a special election to fill the vacant mayor or alderman spots.
In Baldwyn, Roslynn Clark qualified this week to challenge incumbent Mayor Michael James in the April 6 Democratic primary. Angeleque Agnew Beene and Rhyne Howell joined the Ward 1 Alderman race and will face current alderman Lee Bowdry. And late Friday afternoon, Pamela McKinney Green qualified to run for Ward 2 alderman.
Saltillo had three more join the at-large alderman race: Brandon Bailey, incumbent Terry Glidewell and Brandon Sanders. There are now 13 people running for the five alderman seats. Since the candidates are all Republicans, the race will be settled in the primary.
Verona picked up two familiar candidates. Incumbent alderwomen Brenda Spurgon and Jessie Gilmore qualified as Democrats to run for the at-large and Ward 3 seats, respectively.
Nettleton, Plantersville and Shannon each picked up just a single candidate last week. Democrat Sammy Raper became the third person running for the Nettleton at-large alderman post. Plantersville's Sextus Shannon will seek re-election to the Board of Aldermen.
In Shannon, Kelvin Miller has joined the race for the Ward 4 seat. That position was vacated when incumbent Paul Lyles decided to run for mayor.
Candice Knowles qualified to run for the Ward 2 City Council post in Tupelo. She will face Demetra Sherer in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Republican incumbent Lynn Bryan in the general election.
Also in Tupelo, Bradley Gillespie (R) will challenge current Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard. Tupelo also picked up its first independent candidate last week, with Cecil Nabors running for the Ward 5 position where he will face both Democratic and Republican opposition.
Guntown had no new qualifiers last week.
LEE COUNTY
Baldwyn (all Democrats)
Mayor: Roslynn Clark, Michael James (i)
Police Chief: Troy Agnew (i), Roy Ragin
Aldermen
Ward 1: Angeleque Agnew Beene, Lee Bowdry (i), Rhyne Howell
Ward 2: Pamela McKinney Green, Tom Nelson (i)
Ward 3: William "Bird" Agnew, Lamar Anderson, Peggy Grice, Lakeisha Eades Isabell
Ward 4: Ricky Massengill (i)
At-large: Lynda B. Conlee (i)
Guntown (all independents)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
Teena Herring, Petey Hopkins (i), Pam Taylor
Nettleton (all Democrats)
Mayor: Phillip Baulch, Mem Riley (i)
Police Chief: Gary Monaghan (i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Mike Fulco (i)
Ward 2: Jeff Finch (i)
Ward 3: Iry Gladney (i), Eric Moore
Ward 4: Daniel Lee (i)
At-large: Herbert Arnold, Nathan A. Moore, Sammy Raper
Plantersville (all Independents)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
Charles Heard (i), Sedrick Mabry (i), Sextus Shannon (i)
Saltillo (all Republicans)
Mayor: Copey Grantham, Rex Smith (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Brandon Bailey, Scottie Clark (i), Ron Cottom, George "Dinkey" Crowder, Donald Cullum (i), Gene Echols, Terry Glidewell (i), Bill Monaghan, Brian Morgan, Brandon Sanders, Craig Sanders (i), Dylan Whitt, Soya Hill Witcher
Shannon (all Democrats)
Mayor: Tom Abernathy (D), Paul Lyles (D)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Bryant Thompson (D)(i)
Ward 2: Debbie Johnson (D)(i)
Ward 3: Lucy Blair (D)(i), Andrea "Sissy" Estes (D)
Ward 4: Darlene Bowers (D), Charllie Foster (D), Kelvin Miller (D)
At-large: no qualifiers yet
Tupelo (both Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Victor Fleitas (D), Todd Jordan (R), Markel Whittington (R)
City Council
Ward 1: Geraldine Brinkley (D), Amanda Angle (R), Eric Hampton (R), Megan Kessler (R)
Ward 2: Candice Knowles (D), Demetra Sherer (D), Lynn Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 3: Travis Beard (R)(i), Bradley Gillespie (R)
Ward 4: Nettie Davis (D)(i)
Ward 5: Hannah Maharrey (D), Buddy Palmer (R)(i), Cecil Nabors (Ind.)
Ward 6: Mike Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 7: Willie Jennings (D)(i)
Verona (Democrats and independents)
Mayor: Robert Trice (D), Bobby Williams (Ind.)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Eddie Tucker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 2: Tamara Trice (D), Margaret Baker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 3: Jesse Gilmore (D)(i)
Ward 4: Seneca Westbrook (Ind.)
At-large: Brenda Spurgon (D)(i)