OXFORD - A new undercover operation targeting child predators in the area resulted in the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office arresting three men recently.
According to Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East, the operation started Nov. 2 and within a week’s time, investigators charged three adults with soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes.
On Nov. 3, investigators arrested Cory Ballentine, 34, of Oxford, and Johnathan Woolbright, 28, of Banner. Three days later, Ethan Moses, 21, of Moulton, Alabama, was arrested.
During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, Ballentine and Woolbright were given bonds of $75,000 apiece. They have since bonded out. Moses remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond.
The sheriff’s department cautioned the public, especially parents, to be aware of children using social media sites where predators often attempt to solicit them for sexual acts.
If you have any information that would assist in the prosecution of these individuals, or any other suspects, call the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office at 662-234-6421, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-TIPS (8477).