IUKA • Three Tishomingo County men have been arrested and charged with the molestation of a juvenile girl.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office, along with Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services and the Belmont Police Department, recently opened a joint investigation into alleged sexual offenses that involved a 13-year-old female. The alleged offenses happened in both the city limits of Belmont and outside the city limits in southern Tishomingo County
The investigation led to the arrest of three men on multiple sex charges.
Bobby Rex Cunningham, 30, of Alice Lane, Belmont, was charged with three counts of touching a juvenile for lustful purposes and two counts of sexual battery.
Jacob Aaron Adams, 30, of 16B Johnson Drive, Belmont, was charged with two counts of molesting/fondling for lustful purposes and one count of using a computer to lure a juvenile for sexual purposes.
Jeremy Duane Gaines, 26, of 28 Jefferson Street, Burnsville, was charged with one count of molesting/fondling for lustful purposes.
Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said the case is still under investigation and there could be additional arrests and/or charges.