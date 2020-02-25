JACKSON - Three Northeast Mississippi individuals were named recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Awards, according to a press release from the Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service (Volunteer Mississippi).
Dr. Jo Ann O'Quin of Oxford received the Marsha Meeks Kelly Award for Lifetime Achievement in Volunteer Service. Katina Davis Holland of Tupelo received Outstanding Service in the Promotion of Healthy Communities. Bob Reese of Starkville received Outstanding Achievement in Animal Advocacy.
As part of National Volunteer Week celebrations, the three will be honored among nine other Mississippi recipients on April 20 at a private ceremony at The Westin Hotel of Jackson.
The GIVE Awards were established through the Office of the Governor and Volunteer Mississippi to recognize individuals and organizations impacting their communities. The general public makes the nominations, and industry peers act as judges. Nomination information is released by Volunteer Mississippi in January of each year.