TUPELO - Three prominent Tupelo community leaders made Our Mississippi’s list of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans of 2019.
Twenty-five individuals were selected by Our Mississippi magazine publisher Wesley Wells, who announced the winners in July and honored the group in a reception Friday, Aug. 23. Councilwoman Nettie Davis, Juanita Gambrell Floyd and Kenneth Mayfield were among this year’s recipients.
According to the list, Davis was chosen for being the first African American to hold the position of president of the Tupelo City Council. Davis is also listed as a community activist and former teacher.
A Union County native who graduated from Northeast Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss, Floyd said it was an honor to be nominated alongside Davis and Mayfield.
“I was just elated to be in the midst with those two. They are trailblazers,” Floyd said.
For Mayfield, founder and senior attorney of the Mayfield Law Firm in Tupelo, Southaven and Memphis, this award is different than any other award he has received. While being nominated was a surprise for Mayfield, he said he believes his nomination stems from his community involvement in different organizations and charities over the years.
An Okolona native, Mayfield moved to Tupelo in 1974 to be a civil rights lawyer and said he handled a number of cases that helped shatter barriers: among those included going against the police department, factories and apartment complexes. While he is no longer practices civil rights law, Mayfield continues to be involved in several black organizations, such as the Committee for King, Northeast Mississippi’s United Negro College Fund, the Black Business Alliance, Lee County NAACP and others.
“My whole career has been focused on making the community and the state a better place for all people,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield was also among a group of eight black students who were suspended by the University of Mississippi for protesting at the Fulton Chapel in 1970. Among their formal demands was for there to be an African American Studies department and hiring of black professors and administrators. He said that while later good would come out of it, as the first black professor was hired soon after, it was tough at the time. He was an honor student before he was kicked out, and he would transfer to Tougaloo College, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He would later graduate from the University of Michigan Law School and come back to Mississippi with the intention to make a difference.
“I felt a calling to come back to the state of Mississippi ... (and) rectify some wrongs I saw committed here,” Mayfield said.
Floyd is an author, journalist and vice president of Administration and Finance with the CREATE Foundation. She said it is an honor to be named as one of the most influential African Americans in Mississippi and said it was a testament to the teaching of her mother, Bernice Gambrell.
“Even though my mother’s deceased, what an honor for her and her daughter to receive this award. My mom grew up in an era where African American voices were not heard, so to have this honor is great,” Floyd said.
Floyd said there are many African Americans who are worthy of the honor and credits her own selection to her work as a community columnist and her book “Summer of 1969,” which she co-authored with Sara W. Berry and speaks of love and building connections.
One of Floyd’s favorite quotes is Althea Gibson’s “No matter what accomplishments you make, somebody helped you,” and Floyd said her own start at CREATE began when Jack Reed Sr. spoke on her behalf.
“Jack Reed Sr. spoke up to an all-white board and said, ‘Why can’t we hire Juanita? She’s trustworthy. She’s qualified. Why can’t we hire her?’ and because that one man spoke up for me, I was hired at CREATE Foundation and because of CREATE, I have been exposed to so many other relationships within the community,” Floyd said.
Floyd loves talking about her experiences and shares stories in her columns about making a difference. She said she hopes that people are able to read her writing and know she tried to make a difference in her "little corner of the world,” and be inspired to do their part to have an impact.
"This award isn’t just for me," Floyd said. "It’s for my mother, Bernice Gambrell, and the men and women of my beloved Red Hill community, like Virgia McWhorter, Cluster Banks, Leona Cobb, Nathaniel Hall, Vut Woodruff and more who are deceased, yet encouraged me constantly to succeed as a young girl."