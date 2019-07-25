TUPELO - When the sitting judge decided to run for supervisor, it left the door open for three Republicans to run for the Lee County seat.
Eric Gibens, Marilyn Reed and Lynette Sandlin — all running for office for the first time — will meet in the Republican primary to fill the open District 2 Justice Court judge seat formerly held by John Sheffield.
Justice Courts have jurisdiction over small claims civil cases involving amounts of $3,500 or less, misdemeanor criminal cases and any traffic offense that occurs outside a municipality. Justice Court judges also conduct bond hearings and preliminary hearings in felony criminal cases and issue search warrants.
State law only requires justice court judges to have a high school diploma.
Gibens, 46, of Tupelo, is the owner of Red Magnet. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Mississippi.
He has worked with Tupelo Police Department for 25 years, overseeing around 30 volunteer and part-time officers in the reserve and part-time division. His desire to be in law enforcement started early. He joined the Boy Scout Explorers program at 16. He went to the police academy at 20 to get his part-time certification.
"Always fascinated by the law," Gibens said. "I knew my major before I got to college.
"(Being a judge) will give me a chance to give back to the community. Ninety percent of law enforcement is helping the community. This will give me an opportunity to stay involved."
He feels his varied background in business, community service and law enforcement makes him the best person for the job.
Reed, 47, of the Auburn community, is the Lee County Veterans Service officer. She has an associate's degree as a paralegal. She spent 13 years working in former District Attorney Johnny Young's office. She worked another 14 years working with civil cases at a private law practice.
"I have more than 27 years of both criminal and civil work experience," Reed said. "I have thought about running for quite some time, but didn't feel it would be prudent to run against a sitting judge.
"I'm the only candidate with civil experience. You can't come in and properly handle civil cases if you don't have experience. I have worked both the defendant and plaintiff side of civil cases.
"With my civil and criminal experience, I can bring a level of knowledge that will benefit the office."
Even though it is considered a part-time position, Reed vowed to work it as a full-time job if elected.
Sandlin, 55, of Mooreville, is currently on leave from the Lee County Sheriff's Office while campaigning. She has been a certified officer for 21 years. She started working for the Baldwyn Police Department in 1997. She moved to Tupelo PD in the summer of 1999, where she rose to the rank of lieutenant and supervised the criminal investigative division.
"After 22 years of working that side of the law, I felt like i am being led to do something to see both sides," Sandlin said. "Every day, I assist the prosecution. I want to be able to see both sides and help both sides. I think more things need to be addressed."
Sandlin has been providing community service for her entire adult life. Prior to her 22 years in law enforcement, she served as a medic for 10 years.
"Prior to that, I was a volunteer fireman and an EMT. I have the years of experience and have a desire to be a public servant. I can fill the slot and provide a well-rounded point of view.
The primary is scheduled for Aug. 6. If no one receives a majority of the votes, a run-off will be held Aug. 27. The Republican nominee will face Independent Eric Hampton in the Nov. 5 general election.