Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about marginalized people in our communities and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 upon them.
TUPELO • For Veronica Bell, one of COVID-19’s most personal consequences has been the way the disease has changed funerals.
In a two-week span, Bell lost both her maternal grandparents to COVID-19. Leonard Stovall Jr. died on Aug. 9 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was 76 years old. Days later, his wife, Lola Stovall, died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was 74 years old.
Bell’s grandmother was well known as a singer, and in a normal setting, she believes the family would have held a big event with singing to honor her legacy.
“In those times, that’s when people provide love, support, things like that,” she said. “But due to COVID, you don’t get that as much support and love that you may need during the time of bereavement dealing with the major loss of your matriarch and patriarch of your family.”
The couple represent two of the 3,745 Mississippians lost to COVID-19 as of Nov. 25.
Months later, Bell is still processing the loss of her grandparents. It’s just one of countless ways the disease has upended the lives of Veronica, her husband, Kenneth Bell Jr., and their five children. COVID-19’s impact on the Bell family has been incredibly personal. Many of their family members have contracted the virus, including not only Veronica Bell’s late maternal grandparents, but her paternal grandparents, who fortunately recovered.
At the time Bell’s grandparents contracted the virus, the Bells still didn’t know much about COVID-19. That uncertainty created a lot of fear, although Kenneth Bell said they were hopeful their loved ones would pull through.
It was difficult being unable to visit their loved ones, he said. During that time, Veronica Bell tried to help by bringing groceries, but the couple relied on updates from other family members. Their family had to find new ways to support each other. They started hosting group video conferences to regularly check on Bell’s grandparents.
Kenneth Bell said he felt like those regular checkups drew their family closer.
“We valued the time that we had with each other,” he said. “Life is very precious, as it’s always been, but even more so now because of what’s going on in our country and people leaving here at a rapid rate.”
COVID-19 has touched every aspect of the Bells’ lives, from the personal to the professional Before the pandemic, the Bells regularly attended family gatherings and were often the ones to entertain. Now, those events are limited. When their son Kameron got married, they kept the wedding small. Being unable to dine in restaurants, attend church services in person and having to be confined at work has been, as Kenneth Bell put it, “a major, major adjustment and now … it’s becoming the norm.”
“It really has altered the way that we live life, and I feel like it may not go back to what we know, recognize as a norm,” he said.
As CEO and owner of Bell and Associates Consulting Firm, Bell normally travels for business with his wife, the firm’s co-owner and president. They also plan annual family vacations. This year, they were looking forward to spending time with their children.
Naturally, those plans have changed.
Their children’s education has also shifted. Kameron, a junior at Ole Miss, was planning on living in an apartment and taking classes on campus. With much of his work online, it has been a lot harder to adjust, Kenneth Bell said. Their three youngest children, Madison, 12, Caitlyn, 11, and Colton, 9, moved to distance learning for the last three months of their spring semester. Veronica Bell worried how they would adjust.
“That’s the only thing, as far as my concern with their education, is making sure they were still getting the top quality education that they need,” she said.
Bell believes Tupelo schools did a good job planning, but while their children’s grades remained unimpacted, they missed the mental stimulation of interacting with friends and others. When the fall semester began, the couple sent their children back to the classroom. They’ve been grateful that, so far, none have contracted COVID-19.
Although life is different for the Bell family these days, it is also filled with moments of normalcy that give the parents comfort and hope. Caitlyn has remained in the top percentile of her class and is in chorus, and Madison will be on the school’s softball team. The Bells are hoping she still has the chance to play. They say it has given their children something to look forward to in a time which may seem impossibly bleak.
“They are just so glad to be able to get out of the house, to be honest with you,” Kenneth Bell said. “(With) not being able to travel (or) go certain places, just to be able to go somewhere, to interact with their friends and be able to greet them and communicate with them has been a great thing for them.”
Following the death of Veronica Bell’s grandparents, faith served as one of the most significant ways the couple coped. Kenneth Bell serves as the former youth pastor and now second associate pastor at The Rock Pentecostal Apostolic Church in Plantersville, where Veronica Bell acts as the praise and worship leader. Even with the pandemic, the couple could keep going to church and have fellowship even when the physical doors of the church closed.
As the ones who had to make sure people were watching, the biggest change was moving to livestreaming and preaching to empty chairs. For Kenneth Bell, the benefits of drawing new viewership went along with concerns that people would become conditioned not to come to church. Their church focused on keeping everyone engaged, encouraging interactions online during the time church was virtual. As the praise and worship leader, Veronica Bell pivoted to ensure people could still enjoy church services while still at home.
“My thoughts were, OK Lord, what can I do or say to be able to draw their minds in because now you’re at home, so you have all sorts of distractions, other things going on,” Veronica Bell.
The couple also found comfort through their work as insurance brokers. The pandemic forced many clients into retirement, and the Bells could assist them with retirement planning. They firsthand as COVID-19 caused people to lose health care coverage and benefits, whether it was from being unable to work or being forced to go from full time to part time. Helping these people get health care coverage gave the couple a sense of purpose.
“It’s made us feel happy that we’re able to help so many people get affordable health care coverage, get benefits that they may have lost,” Kenneth Bell said. “It feels good during a time like this when people are losing so much, to be able to give them something.”
After experiencing their own loss, the Bells want to encourage the community to focus on the positives and solutions despite COVID-19. Veronica Bell lives by Philippians 4:8 - to focus on things that are true, honest and of good report - and said the key has been balancing hearing the bad news about COVID-19 with finding times to “look at some things and listen to things that are positive and inspirational.”
“If you think of everything that’s going on that’s negative in the world, then you’re going to be depressed, you’re going to be down, you’re going to be downtrodden, but just think about the things that are good and if you do that, then you're going to be uplifted in your heart and in your spirit even with being in that,” she said.
While COVID-19 has created a lot of unknowns that cannot be controlled, Kenneth Bell said the focus should be on coming together to create solutions for those who have been impacted. He especially wants to see help for those without jobs and who are low income.
“What can we do to put those people … who were negatively impacted by COVID, not just as far as loss of loved ones, but loss of income, loss of livelihood … in a better position after COVID because we still are living, we still are here, we still are existing,” he said. “We have to help those people who are negatively impacted so we can recover, and I feel like Tupelo could be a leader in doing that. We have the resources, we have the community.”