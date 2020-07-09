TUPELO – Authorities are investigating a fatal wreck that took the life of a motorist at lunchtime Thursday.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, the accident at the intersection of Kincannon Street and Lumpkin Avenue in northwest Tupelo involved two vehicles. The drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Xayna Bradley, 24, of Tupelo.
Police said the other driver was conscious on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The wreck is still under investigation.