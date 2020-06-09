Tickets for the fourth annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveway will go on sale starting Thursday, June 11 at 6 a.m.
The price of the tickets are $100 and will go on sale during a live sellathon on WTVA News and WLOV Fox News for a chance to win a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home valued at approximately $450,000.
The home is being built by Legacy Construction in Dunbarton Oaks and will feature a full guest suite upstairs, a grand entry with cathedral ceiling and gallery, a master suite with spa bath and stand-alone shower and a chef’s kitchen with a large center island, and walk in pantry.
Anyone who purchases a ticket before June 11 will enter a chance to win an 8 x 12 Derksen Utility Building, courtesy of Walton's Greenhouse.
Tickets are available by calling (800)-456-8351 or by visiting dreamhome.org.