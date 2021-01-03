OXFORD • A global pandemic and an ever-continuing quarantine is enough to kill any creative drive. That was not the case for freelance artist and miniaturist Lee Harper.
“I have never worked so much in my life,” Harper said. “I worked like crazy. Now granted, I like being a hermit and I love being in my studio, so I was kind of born to quarantine.”
Harper channeled that energy into Tiny Oxford, a series of miniature dioramas that represent places in Oxford that don’t exist anymore. It can be any place that has sentimental value for people, and Harper often takes commissions to help recreate an old store, a favorite bar in college, or an old country home.
The series started innocuously enough. When Ron Shapiro, a local Oxford icon, died in August 2019, Harper recreated The Hoka Theater, which Shapiro owned until its closure. Soon, she was recreating many beloved locations, places like Isaiah’s Busy Bee Cafe and Smitty’s restaurant. It was enough to inspire her to put out her book, “Tiny Oxford Volume 1,” with the idea that she would continue collecting places for future volumes as people requested.
“I’ve got a huge list. I’ve never run out of places,” Harper said. “I really didn’t dream that it would become a little series, but I’ve had a blast with it. It’s been really fun.”
Harper’s created many pieces and said, for her, the subject doesn’t matter as much as the story behind it. It was by chance all the Tiny Oxford pieces were places that no longer exist, turning the series into a preservation project for people’s favorite old landmarks.
Creating each piece takes research, which includes a mix of talking to people to fill in details and trying to find photos from every angle. She relied heavily on the photo libraries of John Cofield and Deborah Freeland, but she would also put out calls on Facebook for color photos and shots of landmarks from different angles.
Harper said she loves researching her subjects. It’s her favorite part of the process.
“It’s kind of like being a genealogist/researcher to try to find the info on these places,” she said. “It’s not just something that you click on Google and find in two seconds. You actually have to work to find, and then to bring it back to life a little bit and just to make people happy at all is super fun.”
Digging through stories of the past comes naturally to Harper. She describes herself as the genealogist of her family, always tracking down information like a history researcher. She also has a love for antiques, not for their value but because “they have been through things (and) have experiences,” she said.
“I have always been one for our family history, our town history, just old pictures, what’s going on in this,” Harper said. “I find storytelling in general really fascinating … (and) I like things that are rich with history, either bad or good or both.”
She was not the only person enthusiastic about her creations. Anytime she would post a photo of a piece on social media, people would have cool stories of the friends they used to hang out with, what they used to order, where their parents went, where they met their spouses, and other fun stories.
“That’s why I thought we should put these into a little book, because it’s like old Oxford. People who grew up here, they have lots of memories going into these places,” Harper said.
Harper relates to that feeling. Her personal favorite miniature is a recreation of Ms. Collie Rogers’ stick fence yard, as it was a vivid memory of hers when husband Andy, son Ben and she first moved to Oxford in 1999. It was hard to recreate because there weren’t many pictures.
Each piece requires a fine attention to detail to create. Harper mainly works with found materials, using old wood for the bases and then figuring out what materials can recreate certain details. She’s made corrugated tin roofing with ridged coffee sleeves and tiny lawn cars with the wire from porch screens. She recreated neon signs with tiny beads and created the stick fence yard by shaving thin pieces of word with toothpicks.
For Smitty’s restaurant, which was located on the Square, she had to find a way to recreate just the front, since the sides wouldn’t have been visible. Even with that, she tried to include any 3-D pieces she could. That meant recreating the awning. If there are newspaper machines in front of the building she’s recreating, she’ll ensure she has the correct publication. If there are signs hanging from the building, she’ll attempt to match the exact hardware used to attach the sign to the building.
No detail is too small, too inconsequential, for Harper to recreate.
Harper released “Tiny Oxford” in November with the idea that it might make a nice gift. It has been a challenge not being able to have a traditional release with book signings and get-togethers. When the book came out, Harper was a little nervous, but said she’s been happy to create “while the world is burning.”
“I finally figured out why I liked being in my studio so much,” she said. “It’s because with all the uncertainty and stress with everything else going on, that is the one single place in the world right now where I have 100% control of what’s going on.”
Her studio became her haven. She jokes that she’s professionally channeled her anxious energy into making things, and since she works at home, it made her more productive over quarantine. It was like a trigger. For months, she was working seven days a week, for hours at a time, with nothing but her podcasts, “The X-Files” or “Community” on in the background to fill the silence.
When she finally took a break, it lasted three weeks.
“It was like this huge rush,” Harper said. “You can just lose time in there working. You’re working on something and you look up and three hours have gone by, you know.”
She’s still got projects lined up. Her favorite Tiny Oxford projects are more obscure places, and she’s already eyeing a potential New Orleans bar suggested by her friend Pableaux Johnson. At some point, she hopes eventually to create Tiny Mississippi for uncovered places throughout the state. For now, she looks forward to running through glue sticks and super glue in bulk.
“It’s been a fun ride and I hope it continues,” Harper said. “People have been enthusiastic about it because it’s literally your town’s history, and all your memories come flooding back. It kind of combines all the things I like to do: storytelling, making stuff, genealogy, researching things. It’s just the best combo of all of those.”