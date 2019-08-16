HOLLY SPRINGS - Days after leading police on a high speed chase in Holly Springs, a suspect was arrested in Tupelo.
The Holly Springs Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jacquita Myles, 27, of Holly Springs on July 23. Officers knew several warrants for her had already been filed and signed by a judge. Instead of pulling over for the officer, Myles sped away through a residential area, hitting speeds of more than 80 mph.
Due to the possible danger to the public, police terminated the pursuit and filed the warrants. Days later, a tip came in that she was in Lee County. The Tupelo Police Department was notified and Myles was taken into custody without incident.
She was returned to Holly Springs and charged with felony fleeing. She is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.