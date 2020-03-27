Northeast Mississippi has its first death linked to COVID-19, with the State Health Department reporting 94 new cases and the death of a Tippah County resident.
With the latest numbers reported Friday morning, Mississippi’s total of known COVID-19 cases has rises to 579 and the known death toll has risen to 8.
Further details about the Tippah County death were not immediately available. The other new coronavirus fatality reported Friday was of a Harrison County resident.
Counties in Northeast Mississippi with new cases include Benton, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah and Union.
Across the state, the following counties now have deaths attributed to COVID-19: Hancock, Harrison, Holmes, Rank, Tippah, Tunica, Webster and Wilkinson.