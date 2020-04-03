A total of 181 new COVID-19 cases and three additional known deaths were reported in Mississippi Friday morning. The new figures bring the state’s total count of known cases of the new coronavirus to 1,358 with 29 deaths.
Tippah County, which leads northeast Mississippi with 30 known cases, added a third death from the virus. Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe and Tippah counties have reported deaths.
Alcorn and Prentiss counties saw their number of cases double overnight. Alcorn went from 3 cases to 6. Prentiss jumped from 4 cases to 9.
The state is also now reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 in longterm care facilities, like nursing homes, throughout the state. Monroe County was added to the list. In Northeast Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union counties have known outbreaks in longterm care facilities.
Throughout the rest of the state, counties with outbreaks of the new coronavirus at longterm care facilities include Amite, Bolivar, Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Neshoba Pearl River, Smith, Tunica,Warren and Yazoo.
The Health Department is not identifying by name longterm care facilities where outbreaks have occurred, but does notify those impacted or potentially impacted by these known outbreaks.
As of Thursday, 31 percent of known COVID-19 patients in the state were hospitalized.