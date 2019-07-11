The heat will remain a threat throughout the region Thursday. The National Weather Service in Memphis has a heat advisory in effect from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Thursday's advisory comes on the heels of one that lasted from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Here are a few notes from the NWS to remember as intense heat continues to blanket our area.
"The heat and humidity will result in an increased risk for heat-related illnesses. The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."
Here are some tips from the NWS:
- According to the National Weather Service, some tips for practicing heat safety includes:
- Minimize direct exposure to the sun.
- If on a job site, take breaks in the shade when possible and stay hydrated.
- Never leave pets, kids, or adults with disabilities unattended in parked cars. Even leaving the windows cracked does not significantly decrease the heating rate.
- Check up on the elderly, sick and people without air conditioning.
- Dress light, drink plenty of water and make sure to hold strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.
- If using a portable electric fan, don’t have the flow blow towards you if the room temperature is higher than 90 degrees Fahrenheit, as the dry blowing hair can dehydrate you faster.
- Don’t leave electronic equipment in hot cars.
- Spend time in air conditioned locations.