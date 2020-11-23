IUKA - A personal care worker has been charged with theft after stealing cash from an elderly person in their car.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office and Adult Protective Services recently investigated an incident involving a care worker who had worked for a facility that provided services through a Medicaid waiver program.
The investigation began when authorities received a complaint that large sums of cash had been taken from a elderly patient's residence that the care worker was assigned to in Tishomingo County. During the investigation, the care worker became the main suspect and was later questioned. The care worker actually had some of the stolen cash on her while being interviewed. She was then arrested.
Alicia Nichole Horne, 33, of 77 County Road 43, Dennis was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person. During her initial appearance in Tishomingo County Justice Court, bond was set at $5,000.
Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said due to the situation, the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services was also brought in for a separate investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing and Daugherty said there could be additional charges and/or arrests as more information is uncovered. The case will be presented to the next available grand jury.