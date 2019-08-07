IUKA - Deputies and narcotics agents looking into the sale of illegal drugs in Tishomingo County arrested a couple last week.
Law enforcement received information that methamphetamine and other drugs were being sold from a County Road 190 residence, just south of the Iuka city limits. The tip said marijuana was growing at the property, as well.
When the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant July 30, they found seven marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The homeowner and an occupant were both arrested by law enforcement and taken to the Tishomingo County Jail.
Donna Evans, 65, and Chester Seago, 55, both of 64 County Road 190, Iuka, were charged with manufacturing marijuana. She was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
During their initial appearance in Tishomingo County Justice Court, bond was set at $2,5000 each.