IUKA - Officers trying to serve a warrant discovered drugs in the house, leading to additional charges.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs went to a County Road 112 residence Oct. 9 to serve a capias warrant on the homeowner. While serving the warrant, deputies located a bag of methamphetamine in the house.
Joseph Allen Tidwell, 47, of 102 County Road 112 was charged with possession of a controlled substance as well as the grand jury indictment for first degree arson.
His bond was set at $5,000 on the new drug charge, plus a $40,000 circuit court bond for the arson charge.